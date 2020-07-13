Inspiring Scientific Discovery
The Blog
- A protein that may help SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly through cellsScientists found that the nucleocapsid, or N, protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus has a low-complexity domain that may utilize liquid-liquid phase separation to facilitate the packaging of viral RNA into new virus particles that can infect neighboring cells.
- LOADING CONTROL SELECTION FOR DIFFERENT SAMPLESA wide variety of proteins are being studied. To help select loading controls, commonly used loading controls for proteins from the cytoplasm, mitochondria, and nucleus are discussed below.
- How to select loading controls for Western Blots?Given that a Western blot assay consists of multiple steps, any potential variations in the process, such as sample preparation, sample loading, or protein transfer to a membrane, etc., may result in a very different conclusion. To avoid the misinterpretation caused by potential performing variations, setting up an appropriate loading control is essential in any Western blot assays.
Bioss Pathway Maps
Diving into a new project? Get up to speed quickly with these cellular and molecular pathway maps. Each one is expertly researched and hand-drawn by our scientific team. Autophagy, Tumor Immunology, MAPK, WNT Signaling, and many others are available to download, print, and share at your convenience.
